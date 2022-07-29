Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Tania Choudhary begins Lawn Bowls event
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).
Trending Photos
A Commonwealth Games 2022 that once appeared doomed exploded into life with a dazzling opening ceremony on Thursday that put a modern spin on a sporting event often seen as a relic of the British Empire’s colonial past. Ten years after the 2012 London Olympics it was Birmingham`s moment in the spotlight, although a smaller one, as Prince Charles, reading a message on behalf of The Queen contained in a Baton that had travelled through all 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth, declared the Games open.
No one could deny Birmingham for giving itself a massive pat on the back for taking on the responsibility of staging the 2022 Games after Durban, South Africa was stripped of hosting duties for failing to deliver on promises made in its bid.
Instead of the usual six-seven years to prepare, Birmingham had four and that challenge was multiplied by the arrival of COVID-19. While the pandemic forced the delay of an Olympics and an Asian Games, Birmingham pushed ahead, delivering on its promise of an on time, on budget project.
India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. Women’s T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal. Indian women’s cricket team will make their CWG debut against Australia on Friday.
Ready for sporting action India!?
Catch these Indian athletes in action on 29th July at CWG @birminghamcg22#IndiaTaiyaarHai#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry @ddsportschannel @akashvanisports @CGI_Bghm @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PixhzE23gw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
While the women’s hockey team will take on Ghana. More than 5,000 athletes are ready for action in the English city of Birmingham from Friday at a Commonwealth Games lacking many track and field superstars but still bragging elite performers.
There will be 1,875 medals up for win across all the sporting events, and for the first time ever in a global, multi-sport event, there are more women`s events than men`s. There are 136 gold medals for women athletes in the Commonwealth Games, while there are 134 gold medals for men`s athletes.
India won 66 medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. India’s best performance in the Commonwealth Games came in 2010. In 2010, India won 101 medals, including 38 gold medals.
Check all the LIVE scores and updates from Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Dee Hoggan in lead now
Scotland's Dee Hoggan has now opened up a two-point lead over Tania Choudhary. The Scot leads 9-6.
Tania Choudhary keeping up with Scot
It is really tight in the Lawn Bowls contest between India's Tania Choudhary and Scotland's Dee Hoggan. Both are tied at 6-6.
Lawn Bowls get underway
In the women’s sectional play (first round), Tania Choudhary will face De Hoggan of Scotland. At the same time, in men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh will be up against New Zealand.
CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls
Tania Choudary in Women's Singles Sectional Play and India vs New Zealand in Men's Triples Sectional Play kick off India's campaign at Birmingham.
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Opening ceremony of 22nd edition, In Pics
Some of the scenes from the beginning of the #B2022 Opening Ceremony
Who’s enjoying it so far? pic.twitter.com/kVjcycO1SW
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
India to take T20 champion Australi in their first encounter
Let The Games Begin!
Drop a message in the comments below & wish #TeamIndia for the #B2022. pic.twitter.com/KodanUxImS
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 28, 2022
India vs Pakistan in CWG 2022
Shiva Thapa will take on Suleman Baloch in Boxing while the Indian badminton mixed doubles team will cross swords with arch-rivals at 6:30 PM IST.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights
About last night #B2022 pic.twitter.com/dY2V8fOreG
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022
PV Sindhu to Manika Batra - Indians in action TODAY
India will kick off their campaign in most major sports today with top stars like PV Sindhu, Manika Batra, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Shiva Thapa, etc in action. Check the complete India schedule for Day 1 here.
CWG @birminghamcg22 starts today!!
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 29th July
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don't forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/G7TG7AG2r3
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
More Stories