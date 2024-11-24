Who Is Rohan Jaitley? Man In Fray For DDCA President Post, Touted As Successor Of Jay Shah At BCCI

You may be aware that Jay Shah has been unanimously selected as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), with his term commencing on December 1, 2024. Currently serving as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shah will become the youngest individual to assume the ICC's top role, succeeding Greg Barclay. In light of this transition, Rohan Jaitley, the President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), is likely to take over as the new BCCI Secretary.

Rohan Jaitley, who has served as DDCA President for four years and was recently re-elected for a second term, is widely regarded as a strong candidate for the BCCI Secretary role. His tenure in cricket administration includes notable achievements, such as hosting ODI World Cup matches and organizing the Delhi Premier League.

Who Is Rohan Jaitley?

Rohan Jaitley, an Indian lawyer based in New Delhi, practices in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He is the son of the late Arun Jaitley, a prominent lawyer who later became a cabinet minister, and Sangeeta Jaitley. Rohan completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before pursuing a law degree at Amity University. He later earned his Master’s in Law from Cornell University in the United States.

DDC Presidential Poll

Rohan Jaitley has filed his nominations for yet another term at the DDCA. Apart from him, his mother Sangeeta Jaitley and former cricketer Kirti Azad and Lok Sabha MP are also in the fray for the DDCA President Post.

Rohan Jaitley's DDCA Report Card

When Rohan Jaitley assumed the presidency of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), its finances were in poor shape, with just Rs 85 lakh in reserves and outstanding dues of Rs 22 crore, said reports, adding that years of mismanagement had caused operational inefficiencies and financial instability. Under Jaitley, the association underwent significant improvement, investing over Rs 70 crore to renovate the stadium for the 2023 World Cup and securing a Rs 100-crore fixed deposit. Cricket now accounts for over 95% of the DDCA’s budget, with annual T20 revenues reaching Rs 65 crore, showcasing a turnaround in its financial and operational health.