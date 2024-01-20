trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711611
Who Is Uday Saharan? All You Need To Know About Captain Of Team India In ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Uday Saharan comes from a notable cricketing lineage, being the son of an Ayurveda doctor and a former cricketer.

As the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off in South Africa, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating India's opening match against Bangladesh. All eyes are on the promising talents of India's U19 cricket team, especially their captain, Uday Pratap Saharan. Let's delve into the life and journey of this young cricket sensation. Hailing from Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Uday Saharan initiated his cricketing journey at the age of 14. Driven by the aspiration to make a significant impact in the sport, he relocated to Punjab.

Uday's climb through the ranks was swift, representing Punjab in the U-14, U-16, and U-19 categories. His standout performance in the 2023 U19 Challengers Trophy in Guwahati earned him the captaincy of the India D team after amassing an impressive 297 runs at an average of 99 in five matches.

Cricketing Lineage and Inspirations

Uday Saharan comes from a notable cricketing lineage, being the son of an Ayurveda doctor and a former cricketer. His father played a pivotal role in encouraging Uday to transition from Fazilka to Bathinda, where the Punjab Cricket Association's infrastructure played a crucial role in honing his skills.

Notable Achievements

Uday's excellence was evident in the 2023 Asia Cup against Pakistan, where he played a crucial half-century. His recent century against South Africa in the tri-nation Under-19s tournament further showcased his exceptional skills.

Uday Saharan's Journey: A Parallel with Shubman Gill

There are striking parallels between Uday Saharan and Shubman Gill. Both players scored heavily for Punjab in junior cricket, were guided by their cricket-crazy fathers, and relocated to access better facilities.

The Influence of Uday's Father

Uday's father, Sanjeev Saharan, an ayurvedic doctor with shattered cricketing dreams, played a pivotal role in shaping Uday's career. From setting up a net in their backyard to constant guidance, Sanjeev's dedication to his son's cricketing journey is reminiscent of the support Shubman Gill received from his father.

Uday Saharan: Leading India in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Uday Saharan as the captain for the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup. He will also lead the team in a tri-series featuring India, England, and South Africa.

Squad and Expectations

The squad includes talented players like Saumy Kumar Pandey as the vice-captain, Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, and more. With the opening match against Bangladesh scheduled for January 20, 2024, in Bloemfontein, all eyes are on Uday Saharan to lead India to another successful campaign in the U19 Cricket World Cup.

