Why Is Sanju Samson Not Selected For ODI World Cup 2023? Legendary Indian Spinner Has An Answer

One of the biggest talking points after India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad was announced was that of Sanju Samson's omission. The Indian wicketkeeper and batter has an average of over 55 in ODIs but does not feature in the squad picked to play the big-ticket event in India. Instead of Sanju, Suryakumar Yadav has been picked, who is struggling for form. But if Sanju had to be included, it was only in place of either KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan, the two wicketkeepers.

While his fans are upset, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the right call has been made, however hard it is on Sanju. "If you average 55 in ODIs and you are not part of the squad, then of course the questions will be raised. He played really well in the West Indies recently. Sanju wasn't selected because India already have two wicketkeepers in their World Cup squad - KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Ishan also scored decent runs in the West Indies. Ishan also played a really brilliant knock against Pakistan," said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan said that if he had to choose his choice of wicketkeeper between Sanju and Rahul, he would choose the Karnataka-born cricketer. "I will put KL Rahul ahead of Sanju. I am picking KL because of the stability he provides at No 4 and No 5," said the former off-spinner. Harbhajan added that he is a big fan of Samson but a team cannot go with as many as three keepers. Bhajji feels that 'talented' Samsom will have to wait for his chance as Ishan Kishan and Rahul have cemented their place in the side.

Sanju had made his international debut way back in 2014. He has played less than 50 international matche since the debut. His international career includes 13 ODI and 24 T20Is. He was part of India's squad on the West Indies white-ball tour, where he scored 60 runs in 2 matches, hitting a half-century in the last match. He had failed to score well in the T20Is series, finishing with just 32 runs in 3 innings.