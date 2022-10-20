WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 11 in Hobart, 930 AM IST, October 21

West Indies will take on Ireland on Friday in a do or die contest. West Indies tasted defeat in their opening match of the tournament as Scotland pulled off an upset to beat them by 42 runs, which is quite a big margin in this format. Although the bowlers did a good job, the batting failed miserably. West Indies' coach Phil Simmons even expressed his disappointment at the performance of their batters in the match. But the Caribbean team made amends soon as they delivered a thoroughly professional performance in the very next match against Zimbabwe, winning it by 31 runs. Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell and Akeal Hossein played good knocks while Alzarri Joseph breathed fire with the ball, registering superb figures of 4/16. They will now be looking to carry the momentum and confidence forward into this match. West Indies had quite a disappointing outing in the last T20 World Cup and they surely can't afford an exit at least before qualifying for the Super 12s this time.

Ireland, on the other hand, are also coming into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win against Scotland. They rode on Curtis Campher's superb knock of 72 from 32 deliveries to chase down a challenging total of 177. Not only that, Campher had also registered figures of 2/9 with the ball earlier in the match, which sums up how big an impact he made on Ireland's fortunes in the game.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

West Indies have lost two wickets but are in control of the chase at the end of the Powerplay! #T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | _ https://t.co/zYWEnEI17N pic.twitter.com/LZUrHjF4cJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling

Allrounders: Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

Bowlers: Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Joshua Little

West Indies and Ireland Predicted Playing 11s

West Indies Predicted XI: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Ireland Predicted XI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

With ICC inputs