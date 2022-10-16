WI vs SCO ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland online and on TV?

After an intense start in Group of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the action shifts to Group B on Monday with West Indies taking on Scotland in Hobart in their first match of the tournament. It has been anything but smooth sailing for West Indies in the recent past. West Indies lost a T20I series against hosts and somehow managed to see off a spirited UAE side in one of the warm-up games. Having underperformed in the last World Cup, captain Nicholas Pooran has his task cut out as he tries to rebuild West Indies as the powerhouse of T20I cricket, which they were, not so long ago.

Scotland, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against Netherlands. Richie Berrington’s side had a memorable outing last year and will fancy their chances as West Indies have looked shaky with bat and ball in recent times. The Windies still have a bevy of big-hitters, including captain Pooran himself but their inexperienced bowling attack will still have to do very well to go far in the T20 World Cup.

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland will be played on 17 October, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland - on TV?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland Live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland?

You can also watch live stream of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland Live on Hotstar.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group B match – West Indies vs Scotland?

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.