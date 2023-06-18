topStoriesenglish2623112
WI vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WC Qualifier 2023 West Indies Vs USA match at Harare, 12:00 PM IST June 18

West Indies Vs USA match Dream11 Team Prediction SS vs CSG World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 2 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs USA, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, USA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

On Sunday, June 18, West Indies (WI) and United States (USA) will compete against each other in Match No. 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare has been chosen as the venue for this contest. Having failed to secure direct qualification for the World Cup in India, the two-time world champions West Indies aim to start the tournament on a winning note. The USA team also possesses a strong lineup.

During the first innings, the batting team will have an advantageous position on the Harare pitch. The pitch offers sufficient bounce in the initial overs, allowing fast bowlers to take advantage of the new ball. The weather forecast for Harare predicts a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 27°C. The wind speed will be around 10 km/h, and the humidity is expected to be 30%. There is no chance of rainfall.

Squads of both teams

West Indies Squad:

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Raymon Reifer, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan

United States of America Squad:

Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek, Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq

Here is the Best Dream11 Prediction for Today’ WI vs USA Match 2

Captain: S Hope

Vice-Captain: A Joseph

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, N Pooran

Batsmen: R Powell, S Taylor, B King

All-Rounders: J Holder, A Jones, R Chase

Bowlers: A Joseph, S Netravalk, Ali-Khan

