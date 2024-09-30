Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Monday indicated that his side will not play aggressive cricket like India, and rather adopt a safety-first approach on the fifth and final day of the second Test.

Bangladesh are trailing India by 26 runs and have eight wickets in hand, going into the final day on Tuesday.

India batters went hammer and tongs to polish off Bangladesh's first innings total and even took a handy 52-run lead.

“Given the current situation, we will prioritise our safety first. We will try to bat as long as possible, which will be good for us and the team,” Miraz said at the post-day media interaction.

“Playing to win requires a lot of time. If we bat and set a target, we then have to take 10 wickets again. For now, it’s essential to focus on our safety rather than just thinking about winning,” he added.

Miraz, who took four wickets in India's first innings, said they were a bit rattled by the way Rohit Sharma and other batters came out all guns blazing.

“The wicket was a bit slow; the ball was keeping low. At times, there was extra bounce. They came with an aggressive mentality, which made it a bit difficult for us. In ODIs and T20s, there’s a set time frame. We have tried to get them out, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

He lamented that Bangladeshi batters did not support Mominul Haque, who scored an unbeaten century, but was left stranded at one end.

“The first innings is very important in Test cricket. Mominul bhai played really well, but we couldn’t provide him the support he needed from our side.

“If we had been able to support him better, the game might have turned out differently."

Miraz was hopeful that they would save the game on the final day.

“In Test cricket, anything is possible. We haven’t completely lost yet. We’ve won many matches under similar circumstances before and have done well. There’s still an opportunity for us. The wicket is good.

“It will be challenging, but I believe if we can form a solid partnership and bat responsibly for a session, it will be a positive outcome for us. We still have tomorrow. Let’s not think negatively just yet.”

He admitted that it was a unique experience for him where so much time was lost in a Test and still a decisive result was possible.

“There are many situations in Test cricket. It hasn’t rained for two days before this match. For me, this situation has definitely never happened before. There’s certainly a lot to learn from this match, and we have learned.”