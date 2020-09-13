Will give my very best to every ball I bowl even it’s just practice: Sreesanth after 7-year spot-fixing ban ends

New Delhi: Indian pacer S Sreesanth who was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 for spot-fixing has said that he will give his very best to every ball he bowls even it’s just practice after his 7-year suspension came to end on Sunday (September 13, 2020).

Sreesanth took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "I will never ever cheat cricket even when I am playing a friendly match. I don’t bowl easy ones or try to lose. So pls get that right with everyone. I’m completely free of any charges and anything and now gonna represent the sport I love the most. I will give my very best."

I will never ever cheat cricket even when iam playing a friendly match..I don’t ball easy ones or try to loose..so pls get that right with everyone..I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most..I will give my very best to — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

He also said, "I will give my very best to every ball I bowl even it’s just practice. I just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got and I will give the very best to any team I play for and share my humble experiences."

I will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice..I just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play for and share my humble experiences.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

The 37-year old Right-arm fast-medium bowler from Kerala stated that he was fighting against the system which allegedly put him in the mix.

"I fought the battle and won. Wasn’t part of anything. I had to fight my way. Change yes as a person and human being. With age, everyone learns, but don’t ever say I was part of it."

Suspension?? I was fighting against the system which allegedly put me in the mix..I fought the battle and won..wasn’t part of anything..o had to fight my way ..change yes as a person and human being ..with age every one learns ,.but don’t ever say I was part of it..n — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

Sreesanth has represented India in 27 Tests and 53 ODIs and taken 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also played 10 T20Is including the ICC World Twenty20 final against Pakistan in 2007 where he took Misbah's catch to hand Indian side the inaugural Twenty20 International cricket world cup trophy. He has scalped seven wickets in the T20Is.

Sreesanth has also played for Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers in the Indian Premier League.