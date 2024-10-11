Will Harshit Rana Play In IND vs BAN Third T20? Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Has An Answer

The assistant coach of the Indian cricket team Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed giving chances to youngsters Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, and others to prove their worth in the final game of the T20I series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

The Indian team won the first two matches where new faces like Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy got to feature in the playing XI. Nitish performed brilliantly in the second game while Mayank had a great time with the ball.

"Yeah, that was always the plan. Obviously, there's nice depth in the squad, and a lot of guys have got IPL experience. We try to expose as many guys as we can to international experience with what we've got coming up. So someone like Harshit Rana we're keen to give a game to. Obviously, Tilak came into the squad a bit later," Ryan said in the pre-match press conference.

Hello Hyderabad! #TeamIndia have arrived for the Final #INDvBAN T20I and the local lads have a message for you IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/I16G8ZFJjf — BCCI (BCCI) October 11, 2024

"Jitesh is there as well, but we want to give Sanju another chance. So there are options, and certainly the plan originally was to win the series, get the series won and then try a few new faces for the last game," Ryan added.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.