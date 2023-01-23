WIPL 2023: BCCI to open technical BIDS today, salary cap, venue and all details of T20 league HERE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be conducting the first-ever Women’s Indian Premier League 2023 later this year. The media rights for the upcoming WIPL 2023 have already been sold at Rs 951 crore to Viacom18 last week and now over 30 companies have shown interest in buying the new WIPL franchises.

While the announcement of WIPL team owners will be done on Wednesday (January 25), the technical bids of the 30 companies who have picked up the ‘Invitation To Tender’ (ITT) document for become the owners of WIPL teams will be done on Monday (January 23).

The technical bids are expected to provide a good indication about the parties interested in buying the five WIPL teams, according to Cricbuzz website.

“It is obvious that some big corporates will be among those five given that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a net worth clause of INR 1000 crore. There is heavy speculation on two of the biggest corporates of India and the world – the Ambanis and the Adanis – and Monday’s proceedings could confirm that,” the Cricbuzz article read.

“With Mumbai Indians being the richest IPL franchise, the Ambanis are expected to participate in the WIPL auction in a big way but there has not been much talk of late about the Adanis. They have been quite under the radar after perceived disappointment in the IPL auction where they fell short of landing the Ahmedabad franchise. Wiser with that experience, they could be playing smart this time around and have maintained a low profile, avoiding any kind of publicity and public attention,” the article added.

According to the report, a team in Ahmedabad anyway will be in high demand while Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai and Nagpur are the other cities offered by the BCCI as team bases. Men’s IPL teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are among others who are expected to participate.

NEWS _- The BCCI is pleased to announce Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the successful bidder of Media Rights for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) Seasons 2023-2027.



Among the non-IPL participants, it is not clear who will turn up but as previously reported by Cricbuzz, Shriram Group, Nilgiri Group and AW Katkuri Group, APL Apollo, Haldiram, Chettinad Cement, JK Cement, Capri Global have taken the ITT.

The BCCI has communicated an estimate of expenses and incomes from the WIPL. According to the P&L statement, the BCCI would be earning up to Rs 125 crores in the first year from the media rights sale. In the subsequent years, the income from the source is Rs 162.15 crores.

What will be the prize money for WIPL 2023?

The central revenue share (on 80-20 ratio) will be Rs 28.08 crores for the team finishing first in the league, with the runners-up getting Rs 27.20 crores and subsequently the other teams getting Rs 26.33 crores, Rs 25.45 crores and Rs 24.57 crores. This share will include an amount of Rs 77 crores income from central sponsorship which the BCCI is yet to announce.

What will be the Salary Cap for the WIPL 2023 teams?

The salary cap will be Rs 12 crore in the first year with Rs 1.5 crores increment in the next four years which will add up to Rs 18 crores in 2027, the last-year of the current five-year media rights cycle.

The WIPL 2023 is likely to be played entirely in Mumbai in the first year with the tentative dates being March 4 to 26.