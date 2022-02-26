हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's ODI World Cup 2022

Women’s ODI World Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur will be India's vice-captain in WC, confirms Mithali Raj

In the last two ODIs against New Zealand, Deepti Sharma donned the hat of vice-captain. Harmanpreet did not play the fourth ODI, while she did make a comeback in the final ODI, Deepti stayed on as the vice-captain.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur will be India&#039;s vice-captain in WC, confirms Mithali Raj
Harmanpreet Kaur (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur will serve as her deputy in the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup.

In the last two ODIs against New Zealand, Deepti Sharma donned the hat of vice-captain. Harmanpreet did not play the fourth ODI, while she did make a comeback in the final ODI, Deepti stayed on as the vice-captain.

"Deepti being picked as the vice-captain for the last two ODIs was the choice of the selectors and the BCCI. Harmanpreet is the vice-captain for the World Cup," said Mithali during a virtual press conference.

The Women's World Cup will be played in New Zealand from March 4-April 3. India will play their first match of the tournament on March 6 against Pakistan.

With her vast experience at World Cups, the India captain has also been passing on her wisdom to those set to make their debut.

"The only advice I would tell the young players is to enjoy the big stage because if you pile up the pressure you may not be playing the best that the team and you would want to do in the World Cup," she added.

"The batting department has come together, the bowling unit has taken a bit of time, we did not have a camp in India because of the rising COVID-19 cases, so this series against New Zealand was important in terms of preparation for the World Cup," she added.

India had last suffered a 1-4 series defeat against New Zealand in the five-match ODI series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's ODI World Cup 2022Harmanpreet SinghMithali RajIndia women's team
Next
Story

India vs SL 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma nears BIG captaincy record; stands on verge of surpassing Virat Kohli in THIS elite list

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia