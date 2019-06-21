World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after England vs Sri Lanka clash

Angelo Mathews smashed an unbeaten knock of 85 before Lasith Malinga scalped a four-wicket haul to help Sri Lanka snatch an unexpected 20-run win over hosts England in their sixth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Mathews notched up 85 off 115 balls while Avishka Fernando (49) and Kusal Mendis (46) also made decent contributions with the bat before the England bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to a lowly 232 for nine, a score which was looking too easy for the hosts to chase.

Mark Wood finished with brilliant figures of three for 40, followed by Jofra Archer's three for 52. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes also chipped in with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, Lasith Malinga (four for 43), David de Silva (three for 32) and Isuru Udana (two for 41) ran through England's batting line-up to eventually bundle them out for 212 inside 47 overs.

Joe Root struck an 89-ball 57 runs before Ben Stokes waged a lone war with his unbeaten 82 runs while the wickets at the other end kept trembling at regular intervals.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs England match

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner continues to remain at the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers of the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has a total of 447 runs from six innings he has played so far in the ongoing edition of the mega event.

Warner is being closely followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is standing at the second spot with 425 runs from five matches.

Joe Root's 57-run knock against Sri Lanka saw him take his tally to 424 runs from six innings to climb up by one place to the third spot. The England batsman has dethroned Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who is now placed at the third position with 396 runs from six matches.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma rounds off the top-five list with 319 runs from three World Cup matches he has played for the Men in Blue so far.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings 1 David Warner AUS 447 6 6 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 425 5 5 3 Joe Root ENG 424 6 6 4 Aaron Finch AUS 396 6 6 5 Rohit Sharma IND 319 3 3 6 Eoin Morgan ENG 270 6 5 7 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 244 5 5 8 Steve Smith AUS 244 6 6 9 Kane Williamson NZ 225 4 3 10 Jonny Bairstow ENG 218 6 6

Most Wickets:

England fast bowler Jofra Archer's three-wicket haul saw him dethrone Australia's Mitchell Starc at the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Archer removed Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (1), David de Silva (29) and Thisara Perera (2) during the match to take his wicket tally to 15 scalps from six matches.

Starc is now standing at the second position with 15 wickets from six matches, followed by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir who has 13 wickets to his name from four games.

Mark Wood, who was standing at the sixth spot before the clash against Sri Lanka, has jumped two places to stand at the fourth spot. His three-wicket haul took his overall tally to 12 wickets from five matches.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson completes the top-five list with 11 wickets in four games.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga's figures of four for 43 saw him break into the top ten. He now has eight wickets from four matches.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings 1 Jofra Archer ENG 15 6 6 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 15 6 6 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 4 Mark Wood ENG 12 5 5 5 Lockie Ferguson NZ 11 4 4 6 Pat Cummins AUS 11 6 6 7 Chris Morris SA 9 5 4 8 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 9 Imran Tahir SA 8 6 5 10 Lasith Malinga SL 8 4 4

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.