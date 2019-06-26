World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after England vs Australia tie

After captain Aaron Finch smashed a 100-run knock, Jason Behrendorff took a five-wicket haul to help Australia hammer their arch-rivals England by 64 runs to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Put in to bat first in a crucial match at the Lord's in London, Finch not only smashed his 15th ODI fifty but also shared a huge 123-run partnership with opening partner David Warner (53) to guide Australia to a total of 285 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Defending the respectable target, Jason Behrendorff ran through the England batting line up with his figures of five for 44 while Mitchell Starc well-supported him with figures of four for 43 as the hosts were bundled out for 221 inside 44.4 overs.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with an 89-run knock.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Australia vs England match:

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to stand at the numero-uno spot in the list of players with the most number of fours in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. With a total of 48 boundaries from six matches, Shakib is standing ahead of Australian opener David Warner, who now has 46 boundaries from six matches.

Though Australian skipper Aaron Finch has also taken his tally to 46 sixes from seven matches, he is standing at the third spot after scoring less runs than Warner.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 2 David Warner AUS 46 7 7 500 3 Aaron Finch AUS 46 7 7 496 4 Joe Root ENG 37 7 7 432 5 Kane Williamson NZ 33 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 30 4 4 320 7 Jonny Bairstow ENG 30 7 7 245 8 Ben Stokes ENG 27 7 7 291 9 Steve Smith AUS 26 7 7 282 10 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 25 6 6 327

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan is still leading the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup.

Morgan, who set a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximum during his side's World Cup clash against Afghanistan, has a total of 22 sixes to his name from six innings he has played so far.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who continues to stand at the second spot in the table, smashed two sixes during his side's clash against England to take his tally to 18 maximums. West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle is placed at the third position with 10 sixes.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 7 6 274 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 7 7 496 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 6 5 194 4 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 5 3 131 5 Rohit Sharma IND 6 4 4 320 6 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 7 5 215 7 Jos Buttler ENG 6 7 6 222 8 Ben Stokes ENG 6 7 7 291 9 David Warner AUS 6 7 7 500 10 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 7 7 142

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to maintain the best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Williamson has notched up a total of 373 runs from four innings he has played so far at a brilliant batting average of 186.50.

India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are placed at the second and third positions with the batting average of 106.66 and 95.20, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 186.50 5 4 373 2 Rohit Sharma IND 106.66 4 4 320 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 4 David Warner AUS 83.33 7 7 500 5 Joe Root ENG 72.00 7 7 432 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Aaron Finch AUS 70.85 7 7 496 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 9 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130 10 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125

Best bowling figures

Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl on Monday continues to remain the bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is standing at the second spot with his figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground .

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 5 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 6 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 7 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 8 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 9 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 10 Nuwan Pradeep SL 4/31 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham holds the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 18 after four innings to stand ahead of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (18.40 strike rate after five matches) and Lockie Ferguson (19.50 bowling strike rate after five matches).

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Jimmy Neesham NZ 18.00 5 4 111 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 18.40 5 5 219 3 Jason Behrendorff AUS 19.00 2 2 103 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 19.50 5 5 217 5 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 6 Mitchell Starc AUS 20.42 7 7 347 7 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 8 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 9 Lasith Malinga SL 23.75 4 4 189 10 Mark Wood ENG 23.76 6 6 262

A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing in the 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.