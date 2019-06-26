World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after England vs Australia tie

After captain Aaron Finch smashed a 100-run knock, Jason Behrendorff took a five-wicket haul to help Australia hammer their arch-rivals England by 64 runs to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.
Put in to bat first in a crucial match at the Lord's in London, Finch not only smashed his 15th ODI fifty but also shared a huge 123-run partnership with opening partner David Warner (53) to guide Australia to a total of 285 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.
Defending the respectable target, Jason Behrendorff ran through the England batting line up with his figures of five for 44 while Mitchell Starc well-supported him with figures of four for 43 as the hosts were bundled out for 221 inside 44.4 overs.
All-rounder Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with an 89-run knock.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Australia vs England match:
Most Fours
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to stand at the numero-uno spot in the list of players with the most number of fours in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. With a total of 48 boundaries from six matches, Shakib is standing ahead of Australian opener David Warner, who now has 46 boundaries from six matches.
Though Australian skipper Aaron Finch has also taken his tally to 46 sixes from seven matches, he is standing at the third spot after scoring less runs than Warner.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|48
|6
|6
|476
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|46
|7
|7
|500
|3
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|46
|7
|7
|496
|4
|Joe Root
|ENG
|37
|7
|7
|432
|5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|33
|5
|4
|373
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|30
|4
|4
|320
|7
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|30
|7
|7
|245
|8
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|27
|7
|7
|291
|9
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|26
|7
|7
|282
|10
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|25
|6
|6
|327
Most Sixes
England skipper Eoin Morgan is still leading the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup.
Morgan, who set a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximum during his side's World Cup clash against Afghanistan, has a total of 22 sixes to his name from six innings he has played so far.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who continues to stand at the second spot in the table, smashed two sixes during his side's clash against England to take his tally to 18 maximums. West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle is placed at the third position with 10 sixes.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|7
|6
|274
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|18
|7
|7
|496
|3
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|10
|6
|5
|194
|4
|Carlos Brathwaite
|WI
|7
|5
|3
|131
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|6
|4
|4
|320
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|6
|7
|5
|215
|7
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|6
|7
|6
|222
|8
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|6
|7
|7
|291
|9
|David Warner
|AUS
|6
|7
|7
|500
|10
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|6
|7
|7
|142
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to maintain the best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Williamson has notched up a total of 373 runs from four innings he has played so far at a brilliant batting average of 186.50.
India's Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are placed at the second and third positions with the batting average of 106.66 and 95.20, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|186.50
|5
|4
|373
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|106.66
|4
|4
|320
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|95.20
|6
|6
|476
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|83.33
|7
|7
|500
|5
|Joe Root
|ENG
|72.00
|7
|7
|432
|6
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|7
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|70.85
|7
|7
|496
|8
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|65.40
|6
|6
|327
|9
|Liton Das
|BAN
|65.00
|3
|3
|130
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|62.50
|2
|2
|125
Best bowling figures
Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl on Monday continues to remain the bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is standing at the second spot with his figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground .
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|24/06/2019
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|3
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|4
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|5/44
|ENG
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|25/06/2019
|5
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|6
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|7
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/29
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|8
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|4/30
|WI
|Old Trafford
|22/06/2019
|9
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|4/30
|SL
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|10
|Nuwan Pradeep
|SL
|4/31
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham holds the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 18 after four innings to stand ahead of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (18.40 strike rate after five matches) and Lockie Ferguson (19.50 bowling strike rate after five matches).
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|18.00
|5
|4
|111
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|18.40
|5
|5
|219
|3
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|19.00
|2
|2
|103
|4
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|19.50
|5
|5
|217
|5
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|20.40
|4
|3
|79
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|20.42
|7
|7
|347
|7
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|8
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|9
|Lasith Malinga
|SL
|23.75
|4
|4
|189
|10
|Mark Wood
|ENG
|23.76
|6
|6
|262
A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing in the 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.