World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga Reprimanded By ICC For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Netherlands on Friday at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Hasaranga was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his number of demerit points to two.



The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed, when on return to the pavilion, he hit the boundary skirtings with his bat in an aggressive manner.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Martin Saggers and Greg Brathwaite, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The West Indies will not be part of the ODI World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament after being eliminated from the Qualifiers - a result that plunged country's cricket to an unimaginable low, on Saturday.

Coming into the do-or-die Super Six contest, West Indies, packed with some bona-fide T20 superstars, suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against Scotland after managing a modest 181 in 43.5 overs.

It was an impressive show by the Scots, especially by all-rouder Brandon McMullen, who first took three wickets, and then scored a patient 69 off 106 balls to steer his side to a famous victory.

Such was the West Indies' plight that the top score was a painstaking 45 off 79 balls by Jason Holder. Scotland chased own the target in just 43.3 overs, ensuring that West Indies won't compete in the ODI World Cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975.

The World Cup is set begin in India on October 5 across 10 venues. This was also Scotland's first victory over the West Indies.

Clive Lloyd's team had won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 and played the 1983 final, where it was beaten by India.

Matthew Cross (74 not out off 107 balls) anchored the chase perfectly and it always seemed one team would win and that certainly wasn't the West Indies.

With two more matches left, even if West Indies win, they can reach up to four points while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe already have six points in their three games.