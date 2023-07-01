trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629525
LIVE Updates | ZIM vs SL, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Craig Ervine Vs Dasun Shanaka

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will face Sri Lanka in the fourth Super Sixes match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on July 2. The game will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 12:30 PM IST. Led by captain Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe continues their strong form after defeating Oman in their Super Sixes opener. With a perfect record of four wins in the group stage, Zimbabwe is a top contender to qualify for the Cricket World Cup. They currently hold six points from three matches, ranking second in the Super Sixes standings.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, also enters the match with confidence, having beaten the Netherlands in their first Super Sixes match. Like Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka has won all four group-stage matches, carrying over four points. They currently lead the Super Sixes standings due to a superior net run rate. Sri Lanka has a dominant head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in ODIs, winning 46 out of 60 matches. With such a history, Sri Lanka is considered the favourite for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on Sunday.

01 July 2023
21:05 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

