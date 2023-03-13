World Test Championship Final: All you need to know about WTC Final IND vs AUS

India has qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row, as New Zealand secured their victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Even if Sri Lanka manages to win the second Test, India has won their series against Australia 2-1, ensuring they remain in the second spot or higher.

The WTC final will be held at London's famous Kennington Oval Stadium, where India will face Australia in the second edition of the championship. This will be the first time in 20 years that the two teams will compete against each other in a men's senior ICC event final. The last time they faced each other was during the summit clash of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

India has become the first team to reach the final of the WTC on two different occasions, thanks to Virat Kohli's captaincy. They had played in the inaugural edition's final in 2021 but lost to New Zealand at Southampton's Ageas Bowl.

The upcoming WTC final will be a historic event for both teams as they fight for the title for the first time in history. This will also be the first time that Pat Cummins and Co. will be playing in the final, as they narrowly missed making it in the previous edition due to an overrated penalty that helped New Zealand clinch the title.

In conclusion, India's qualification for the WTC final for the second consecutive time demonstrates their consistent performance in the Test format. The final match against Australia will be a thrilling contest, with both teams striving to make history by winning the title for the first time.

World Test Championship final 2023: All you need to know

Who will play in the 2023 World Test Championship final?

India and Australia will play the 2023 World Test Championship final.

Where will the 2023 World Test Championship final take place?

London's iconic Oval Stadium will host the summit

When will the 2023 World Test Championship final take place?

The 2023 World Test Championship final will take place from June 7-11 with a reserve day on June 12. The match timings will be announced later.