World Test Championship Points Table: Where does India RANK in WTC table after 2-0 series win vs Bangladesh, check INSIDE

The second Test between India and Bangladesh saw an exciting and thrilling finish on Sunday (December 25). India pulled off a win from jaws of defeat after Bangladesh struck three quick wickets early on the fourth day of the Tets match to have the visitors reeling at 74/7. Mehidy Hasan struck two wickets while Shakib Al Hasan picked one as Bangladesh sniffed victory. But R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer stood firm in the middle to steer the visitors to a remarkable come-from-behind victory over the Tigers to not only win the 2nd Test but also the series.

Courtesy the win, India have solidified their position in the ICC World Test Championship table. They had jumped to the second spot after winning the first Test vs Bangladesh and with South Africa losing to Australia. The win in 2nd Test have ensured that their winning percentage is increased from 55.77 to 59.93 percent. India have 99 points now from 8 matches. Out of these many matches, India have won 4, while losing two while 2 ended in draw.

Take a look at Updatesd World Test Championship (WTC) Table after India's win over Bangladesh in 2nd Test at Dhaka:

What India need to do to qualify fo WTC final

Australia look ahead in race for a spot in the final of the World Test Championship which will be held this year. Their winning percentage (76.92%) and Points (120) is better than India. India's competition is not Australia but the third-placed South Africa, who have winning percentage of (54.55) and points (72). If Proteas Men win the next two Tests vs Australia, they will come closer to India. Then, India will have to need to beat Australia in the next year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Needless to say the race for the WTC final qualification has intensified in the last round.