Where does Team India stand in WTC rankings after win against Bangladesh in 1st Test? - Check Rankings

After Australia's two-day demolition of South Africa, India on Sunday earned the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship with a convincing 188-run victory against a resilient Bangladesh. With a six-wicket victory over South Africa on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia retained their unblemished Test record at home this summer and moved closer to securing a berth in the final of next year. With India (55.77) moving ahead of South Africa (54.55) after their 188-run victory over Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier in the day, Australia now has a win percentage of 76.92.

India

South Africa



The race for the #WTC23 top two spots is well and truly on



In the India and Bangladesh match, despite a strong rear-guard action from Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan (84), the hosts' last four wickets all fell prior to lunch on the final day as India drew first blood in the two-match Test series. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets to dismantle the hosts. Axar scalped four wickets while Kuldeep bagged three to take his tally to eight for the match.

India received a valuable 12 points courtesy of the triumph and now hold a 55.77 win percentage as they close in a top-two finish at the end of the current World Test Championship period. The second and final Test of the series commences in Dhaka on Thursday and another win there could even see India close in on the leading two teams. India host Australia for four Test matches during February and March next year and need to finish in the top two places on the standings to make back-to-back appearances in the World Test Championship final. If they can advance to 2023 final, Rohit Sharma's team, who lost to New Zealand in the maiden World Test Championship final played at Lord's last year, will be eager to avenge that humiliation.