Would love to win a Test series in India before ending my career: Australian batsman Steve Smith

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday (April 7) revealed that winning a Test series in India is something that he wants to achieve before ending his career. It is to be noted that Australia have won only four Test series in India and they last managed to defeat India in 2005, much before Smith started his Test career.

"I`d love to win a Test series in India," said Smith in an interaction with Rajasthan Royals spin bowling consultant Ish Sodhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise`s Facebook page.

"As an Australian cricketer, the Ashes and the World Cup is big but India are the no.1 team in the world. It`s a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so would love to win a series there," he added.

It may be recalled that Smith was the captain of Australian side which defeated India by 333 runs in the first Test against India in Pune during the 2017 series. However, India bounced back in style to register victory in the next three Tests and won the series 3-1.

Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin performed superbly in that series, claiming 25 and 21 wickets respectively. Smith revealed why Asutralian found it tough to face Jadeja in India.

According to Smith, the best spinners are always consistent with their length and they have an ability to mask their variations. "If you can hit the good length consistently, especially if it is a wicket that is offering spin, then you are in," he said.

"Someone like Jadeja in the subcontinent -- why he is so good is that he just hits that good length. One ball skids out, one spins but it just looks the same out of the hand," Smith noted.