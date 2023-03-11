WPL 2023 GG-W vs DC-W, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Clash In Women's Premier League?

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss when they face Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Delhi started their campaign strongly, winning their first two matches, but suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their third game. Only three Delhi players - captain Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav - managed to reach double figures against Mumbai. The Delhi team will be concerned about their batting performance heading into their next match.

Meanwhile, the Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants have won one out of their three matches and currently sit fourth on the WPL points table. With an unsettled side following the injury to captain Beth Mooney, the Giants are still searching for their best XI. However, Harleen Deol has been their top batter so far, while Kim Garth has been the standout performer with the ball. The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals promises to be an exciting encounter.

GG-W vs DC-W Full SQUADS

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Here is all you need to know about GG-W vs DC-W

When will the WPL 2023 match between GG-W vs DC-W begin?

The Women’s Premier League match between GG-W vs DC-W will start at 7:30 PM, on March 11, Saturday. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will the WPL 2023 match between GG-W vs DC-W take place?

The Women’s Premier League match between GG-W vs DC-W will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the WPL 2023 match between GG-W vs DC-W?

The Women’s Premier League match between GG-W vs DC-W will be aired live on the Sports18 SD & HD channels. The live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema website and app.