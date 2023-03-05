WPL 2023: 'I Don't Like That...,' Smriti Mandhana On Comparison With Former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to play their first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (March 5). Ahead of their opener clash against DC, captain Smriti Mandhana was asked and compared to former India skipper Virat Kohli. Mandhana expressed her respect for Kohli but explained that she does not like getting compared to Kohli as he has achieved so much in his career that she believes she's nowhere near him. Both of them have the same jersey number (18) for RCB and Team India. RCB bought iconic left-handed opener for a massive price tag of Rs 3.6 crore at the WPL auction making her most expensive buy of the season.

Speaking to the reports in Mumbai ahead of RCB's clash against Delhi Capitals Mandhana said, "I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters."

Talking about the first match she said, "Well yeah, definitely a big moment for I think all of us including all the overseas (players) as well because it is first ever WPL match. We have been part of teams where we have played in pressure situations. One thing we always tell and that is the one thing that we have to go and enjoy and have each other's back," Mandhana said ahead of RCB's match against DC at WPL 2023. (READ: 'Log Kehte Hain Tum Virat Kohli Ki...,' Shoaib Akhtar Makes Big Statement On Former India Captain ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test)

Coming to the match RCB won the toss and Mandhana elected to bowl first in the Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League - Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu February 18, 2023

"Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent," said Mandhana after winning the toss.

"This is big for women's cricket. We've had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well," said Mandhana after winning the toss.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said she was hopeful of beginning the tournament on a winning note saying the pitch was likely to play true throughout the game.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh.