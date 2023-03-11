WPL 2023: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Faces Online Abuse As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose 4 Games In A Row

Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team are off to a horrific start in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season as they have lost every match they have placed so far. The Smriti Mandhana-led side are struggling to perform as per their expected standards and are currently sitting at the bottom of the WPL points table. Many individual errors including Mandhana's tactics and form with bat are some of the reasons for RCB's struggle this season. Fans on social media crossed the limits in frustration as the Instagram handle of the RCB captain is getting poured with negative and abusive comments.

First, RCB lost their match to Delhi Capitals and later on to Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians who completely outclassed the Bangalore franchise in every department. The losing streak got worse when they lost the third game against Gujarat Giants followed up by another humiliating defeat against the UP Warriorz. Despite the bad run, the team remains positive and hopes to turn the tables soon in their upcoming WPL match.

"I think in the last four games, it has been happening. We start well and we lose a cluster of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top order batter, we need to put up runs on the board for the bowlers to defend," Mandhana said after the game against UP Warriorz, as quoted by NDTV. (READ: Blame Game In RCB Camp After Fourth Consecutive Defeat in WPL 2023, Captain Smriti Mandhana Makes BIG statement - Check)

"We are trying to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I have tried to speak to almost all the players, pep them up and I have to keep doing it. Last week has been tough. Lots to reflect and lots to work on. A lot of people have reached out to me and as an international cricketer, we have faced these situations before. I have my family around me always but I always believe that you have to sit by yourself and rectify your mistakes," The India vice-captain added. (read: 15 Years Of The King...: RCB Pays Tribute To Virat Kohli On His 15th Anniversary With Bangalore Franchise Ahead of IPL 2023 - Check)

Up next, they face Delhi Capitals who are eager to bounce back from their defeat against the Mumbai Indians. Smriti Mandhana will play a crucial role in that contest and so far she has been struggling to make her haters shut their mouths who are criticising her for not being worthy of the tag as the most expensive player of the season.