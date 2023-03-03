topStoriesenglish2579604
WPL 2023: Sania Mirza Joins RCB Camp Ahead Of Tournament Opener vs Delhi Capitals; See Pics

RCB will play their first match in WPL 2023 vs Delhi Capitals on March 5 and ahead of this big game, team mentor Sania Mirza has joined the Bangalore-based franchise

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of their tournament opener vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on March 5. Sania was named as the team mentor for RCB's women's team a couple of days back. She recently retired from tennis after serving in the court for as long as 20 years. RCB shared the photos of Sania speaking to players, including England captain Heather Knight, at the team hotel wearing a team shirt.

Take a look at Sania Mirza arriving at RCB camp below:

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, said in a media session that Sania is the perfect role model for the players. "No matter what sport you are from, but coming up as an elite and challenging the norms in terms of an athlete, wanting to embrace pressure and how to deal with it, and not be afraid of it, for women’s sport, Sania is a huge icon," Hesson said during a media interaction.

Sania recently played her last professional tennis match in Dubai. The 36-year-old finished as finalist in her career's last Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2023. She is the true pioneer in her sport and has been an inspiration for many girls to take up tennis. She is the best ranked tennis player from India in the world in singles. She was also the first Indian tio break into top 30 in the singles rankings.

The Hydebarad-born player finished her career with 6 Grand Slam titles, a total of 43 titles in her. Sania is also the only Indian woman to get into Top 100 of women's singles. She is former World No 27 in singles as well former World Number 1 in women's doubles.

