Exclusive: 'She Doesn't Need To Prove Anything,' Mithali Raj Backs RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Following Poor Form

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has been the hot topic of the town since the Women's Premier League began. Even at the time of the Women's T20 World Cup, Mandhana stole the limelight becoming the most expensive player of the WPL 2023 auctions. RCB women's team bought the two-time ICC Player of Year award winner for a massive price tag of Rs 3.6 crore in an auction where teams had a total budget of Rs 12 crore.

Since the first match of the Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team, Mandhana is seemed to have lost the confidence she's known for. What makes things more difficult for the RCB captain is that her team is also not performing up to the mark. So far, RCB has lost every contest in the WPL 2023 they have played, making them sit at the bottom of the points table with four losses from four matches.

"I think it's a thing (bad form) that comes in every athelete's career. I think the player that she is, I don't think so she needs to prove anything. I am pretty sure she will find her way," said Mithali Raj on Mandhana's bad run of form.

Many individual errors including Mandhana's tactics and form with bat are some of the reasons for RCB's struggle this season. Fans on social media crossed the limits in frustration as the Instagram handle of the RCB captain is getting poured with negative and abusive comments.