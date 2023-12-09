WPL 2024 Auction: Who Is Kim Garth? Irish-Born Australian Cricketer Likely To Fetch Crores

Kim Garth is an exceptional cicketing story. Born in Dublin on April 25, 1996, the all-rounder moved to Australia in 2019 to pursue her big cricketing dreams. She gave up her Irish nationality as the cricketer seeked a better future for her in this sport. Garth is in Rs 50 lakh bracket base price at Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) auction and is one of the big contenders to fetch over Rs 1 crore.

If the first auction is anything to go by, Australian players are most sought-after after the Indians. Her Australia career is not too long but Garth has become one of the top cricketers from her country.

Her story is not to be missed. Garth has played 41 ODIs but only 7 for Australia. 55 T20Is in total, but only 4 for Australia. She has had two international debuts. That is because she has represented two international teams. One, her country of birth Ireland. Second, her adopted country Australia.

First wicket in the green and gold for @kim_garth _



cc @VicStateCricket pic.twitter.com/ZY3s43VU1k — Australian Women's Cricket Team _ (@AusWomenCricket) December 9, 2022

In 2019, Garth decided to move to Australia to try her luck in the women's cricket team. In order to remove the tag of the overseas player for whom the slots were limited in the Australian team, Garth gave her playing for Ireland and the eligibility to become a local player in Australia.

In September 2022, she became an Australian local and was picked in the Women's Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars. Thanks to the good show, she got picked for the tour of India where she made her another international debut.

Australia's modern-day legend Ellyse Perry presented her with the cap before the match vs India in Navi Mumbai. Her parents had travelled from Dublin to Navi Mumbai to watch this moment.

Kim Garth's international career at a glance: Garth debuted for Ireland at just 14 years of age. She has played 41 ODIs and 55 T20Is for both Ireland and Australia, making 450 and 764 runs in two formats respectively. She has taken 33 ODI and 45 T20I wickets so far. Garth has also played one Test, scoring 22 runs in it while finishing with one wicket.

Garth is now on her way to each millions in historic WPL auction. Let's see how many franchises battle it out for her. There are two Australian captains leading the WPL sides Delhi Capitals and Up Warriorz Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy, who may want the youngster in their lineups.