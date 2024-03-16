One of Australia's greatest ever cricketers Ellyse Perry put up a solid show in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) Eliminator on Friday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore Women win the game against Mumbai Indians Women and book a spot in the finals. Perry stroked a scintilating 66 off 50 balls, which included 8 fours and 1 six, before she took wicket for 29 runs from her quota of overs.

RCB-W made 135 for 6 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first. Chasing the target, MI-W could make just 130 runs for the loss of wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 5 runs. RCB-W defended just 20 runs from the last 3 overs as MI-W crumbled under the pressure.

Perry was declared the Player of the Match for her all-round show in the knockout clash. This performance from Aussie great has ensured first appearance for RCB-W in the final of WPL 2024 where they face Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) on Sunday (March 17).

Perry is among the most followed cricketers in the world and gets a lot of attention for her incredible sporting skills. Not many know that this cricketer has represented Australia in FIFA Women's World Cup as well. Perry's good looks gets her more followers as she enjoys fandom of 1.7 followers on Instagram.

Do you know that one Indian cricketer had a small crush on Perry and wanted to take her out for a dinner. Yes, you read that right? He was none other than former India opener Murali Vijay. He played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India as well as 106 IPL matches. Vijay was most successful in Tests for India, stroking 3982 runs at an average of 38.29, which included 12 hundreds.

Vijay called Perry 'beautiful; in a conversation with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the coronavirus lockdown period in 2020. He was asked which cricketers he would like to go out on a dinner with. He took name of two players, one male and other female. Vijay said, "Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil. Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful."

In an interview with Sony Sports Network, Perry was asked about her reply to Vijay's proposal and she was kind enough to say yes to it but on one condition. Perry said, "I hope he is paying. That's very kind of him. I am flattered."

This mutual admiration for each other's skills and looks between one male and female player in international cricket is rarely seen.

Coming back to WPL, Perry has her eyes set on the WPL trophy. Mind you, RCB, across IPL and WPL, have not won any single trophy and would want to end the drought this season. The men's team can take inspiration from this campaign of women's team to at least qualify for the IPL 2024 final. The 17th edition of IPL begins on March 22 with RCB taking on defending champions in the opening game at Chennai.