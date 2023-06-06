WTC Final: 'Don't Think We Need To Be Reminded,' Rohit Sharma On India's ICC Trophy Drought

Donning the Indian jersey is not an easy task, especially if you're playing at such a level where the whole world apart from the Indian fans also expect you to win major tournament. Team India are currently in London for the World Test Championship final match against the mighty Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma was once asked a similar question just like at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The journalist asked, 'India hasn’t won an ICC tournament since a long time now and whether this add on as extra added pressure in the minds of the cricketers?" (WTC Final: Rohit Sharma Injured? Team India Skipper May Be Forced To Miss India vs Australia Clash)

"We are aware of what the team has won and what they haven’t won. It is not useful to just think about it again and again," replied Rohit.

Savage Rohit Sharma



India's inability to win an ICC title in the last 10 years, despite numerous opportunities, has been discussed consistently ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting Wednesday at The Oval on June 7.

Rohit had taken over from Virat Kohli as all-format captain after the latter stepped down following the Test series defeat in South Africa in early 2022.

A day before the big final, Rohit was asked about the legacy he would like to leave as captain.

"Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff."

"As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job."

On another nippy and overcast morning in London, Rohit was among the four squad members who turned up for optional practice. R Ashwin, Umesh and K S Bharat were the others who showed up in the morning session along with the net bowlers. (With PTI inputs)