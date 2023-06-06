WTC Final: Rohit Sharma Injured? Team India Skipper May Be Forced To Miss India vs Australia Clash

In what can be a huge blow to the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma picked up an injury to his left thumb during the net session on Tuesday. As per Rev Sports, Rohit has undergone medical surveillance after coping with the blow. There is no confirmation about how huge the injury is, hence nothing can be said about's Rohit's availability so far.

Physio Kamlesh attended him after the blow and Rohit was seen putting the gloves on once again after a while, meaning it should not be too serious. The WTC final clash will be played at the Oval, London between Team India and Australia.

Reports suggest that the skipper left a practice session on the eve of day 1 of the World Test Championship final against Australia after getting hit on the thumb. A clear picture of Rohit's availability for the blockbuster finale between India and Australia should be out in the next few hours.

Hope Rohit Sharma's Injury Is Not Serious pic.twitter.com/DF588NtUre — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) June 6, 2023

IND vs AUS Squads

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (More to follow)