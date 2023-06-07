topStoriesenglish2618777
NewsCricket
WTC FINAL

WTC Final: India Cricketers Get Emotional After Wearing Arm Bands For Odisha Train Accident Victims

The PA system announced that there will be a moment of silence to remember the victims of the train accident in Balasore which took place last week on Friday

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WTC Final: India Cricketers Get Emotional After Wearing Arm Bands For Odisha Train Accident Victims

In a heart-touching gesture by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the players from Team India and Australia paid their condolences to the victims of the recent Odisha train accident by wearing black arms and giving a minute's of silence before the start of the World Test Championship Final (WTC) at the Oval, London on Wednesday.

The PA system announced that there will be a moment of silence to remember the victims of the train accident in Balasore which took place last week on Friday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London on Wednesday.

The Indian Test team is set to face Australia in one of the games that could define their legacy and the prowess they have gained in the recent time as they made their way into the World Test Championship 2023 final by defying the odds.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won't change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Tests."

Pat Cummins also said, "We would have bowled as well. Hopefully day four and five, there's a bit of spin. You think it suits his bowling, he'll be a key weapon. We've been here for about 10 days. Pretty fresh, weather has been nice, we haven't missed a session."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile