WTC Finals 2023: 'Get Ready For Rahane 2.0,' Netizens React As Ajinkya Rahane Makes Comeback In Test Squad

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has made a comeback to the Test squad of the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia set to begin at The Oval on June 7. The 34-year-old right-handed batter was dropped from the Test squad at the end of the 2021-22 tour of South Africa after a series of bad knocks. However, his recent performances in domestic cricket and IPL 2023 has offered him a way back into the squad.

Social media could not keep calm after checking the news that Rahane has made a comeback in the Test squad for India. (Also read:WTC Finals 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Is Back, A Look At His Top Knocks For Team India - In Pics)

Checkout the reactions here:

Other IPL batsmen get orange cap for their performance. Rahane got blue cap pic.twitter.com/nYu5ayLZvB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for WTC Final 2023.



Welcome back Rahane #AjinkyaRahane #wtcfinal #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/X4EAomVGaJ — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) April 25, 2023

Good to see jaddu , Rahane and siraj — Hindu Nationalist (@NAMO_Bhakt_1) April 25, 2023

Do u know?

Rahane is my second favourite cricketer after Rohit Sharma — Kish (@Kish_Tweetz) April 25, 2023

Rahane brings the experience of 82 Test games for India with him and he is likely to replace middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Shreyas is ruled out due to an injury whereas KL Rahul lost his spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his bad form. Surya who made his Test debut in the series against Australia misses out on the WTC finals. (Ajinkya Rahane Makes Comeback Into Team India Squad for World Test Championships Final)

Who else will miss the WTC finals for India?

The selectors have picked up Shardul Thakur over the fourth spinner Kuldeep Yadav after R Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel. No place for Ishan Kishan as well, so KL Rahul and KS Bharat are the only wicket-keeping options for Team India.

India squad for WTC Finals 2023

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.