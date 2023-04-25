BREAKING: Ajinkya Rahane Make Comeback Into Team India Squad for World Test Championships Final
Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has been recalled into the Indian side for the World Test Championships Final against Australia at the Oval in London from June 7.
Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane was rewarded for his spectacular form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when he was recalled to the Team India squad for the World Test Championships (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval from June 7. Rahane has been in sensational form after making his debut for MS Dhoni-led CSK earlier this season, with a strike-rate of over 199, and replaced injured Shreyas Iyer in the team.
Apart from Rahane, most of the team for the WTC final remains the same as the side which faced Australia in the four-match Test series in March this year. Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur also returns to the side and will get another opportunity to play in the WTC Final after taking part in the inaugural one last year against New Zealand, which India lost.
_ NEWS _#TeamIndia squad for ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final announced.
Details _ #WTC23 https://t.co/sz7F5ByfiU pic.twitter.com/KIcH530rOL — BCCI (@BCCI) April 25, 2023
India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
