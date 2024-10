India took a significant step toward securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive time, clinching a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday, October 1.

This win sealed a 2-0 series triumph for India and strengthened their lead at the top of the WTC standings. Despite the second and third days of the Test being completely washed out and only 35 overs played on day one, India pulled off an impressive turnaround with an outstanding all-round performance.

With this victory, India maintained their top position in the WTC rankings, boasting eight wins, two losses, and a draw from 11 matches, earning 98 points overall. The emphatic win also boosted their points percentage to 74.24%. India now stand as strong favourites to further increase their tally with upcoming matches against New Zealand.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli gifted his cricket bat to former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his remarkable Test career after the end of the second Test match in Kanpur. ('Man With 9,000 Runs Shouldn't Bat At No. 5': Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy With India's Tactics vs Bangladesh)

Shakib has announced that the upcoming series against South Africa will be his last on home soil, provided he is given the opportunity. Otherwise, the series against India will serve as his farewell series.

"I am available for the South Africa series, but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally, not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans for Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch. I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it," he added.

As of now, the Proteas series in October is still tentative as Cricket South Africa is yet to give security clearance after the inspection of the venue earlier this week, according to ESPNcricinfo.

This comes after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 and fled from the country following the violent protests in the country led by students.

At that time, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 League in Canada. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he travelled to Pakistan for the two-match Test series. Following Bangladesh's historic win over Pakistan, Shakib arrived in India for their ongoing tour.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in charge of cricket operations Shahriar Nafees asserted that Shakib won't be "harassed unfairly" when he returns to Bangladesh for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government of which he was a part.

Shakib was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. The 38-year-old became a member of the parliament in January this year. ('I Have Given My Best': Shardul Thakur Unhappy With Limited Chances, Eyes Test Comeback for Border-Gavaskar Trophy)

In August, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, also expressed hope that Shakib would not be arrested in connection with the case. "There's only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested. I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens," Asif said.

Coming to the match, Indian opener Yashavi Jaiswal's exceptional fifty in the second innings guided the hosts to a comfortable victory by seven wickets over Bangladesh at the Green Park on Tuesday. Jaiswal won the man of the match award for his contribution with the bat in both innings.

The second session on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test started with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the field as the team needed just 95 runs to win.

Rohit went back to the pavilion after scoring just eight runs when the team score was 18.After the skipper's dismissal, Shubman Gill came out to bat in the middle along with Jaiswal. Both batters were able to add just 16 runs to the total before Gill was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs when the team score was 34.

After Gill's departure, Virat Kohli came out to bat along with Jaiswal.

The Rohit Sharma-led side touched the 50-run mark in the 7th over as Kohli smashed a boundary on the last ball bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Jaiswal went on to score his second half-century of the match. He was sent back after scoring 51 runs in 45 balls with the help of eight fours and a six.

India clean sweeped the series with seven wickets in hand. Virat Kohli (29*) and Rishabh Pant (4*) remained unbeaten on the crease. For Bangladesh, two wickets were bagged by Mehidy Hasan and one wicket was taken by Taijul Islam in their respective spells.

Earlier in the first session of the day, the visitors were at 26/2, as they still needed 26 runs more in order to avoid an inning defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side. Mominal Haque (0*) and Shadman Islam (7*) started the proceedings for their team. Both the batters were able to add just 10 runs more to the total before Mominal was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just two runs by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh completed the 50-run mark in the 19th over with the loss of three wickets.Shanto and Shadman completed their 50-run partnership in the 25th over as the latter slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj.

Shanto went back to the pavillion in the 28th over in the innings just after the drinks break. He went back after scoring 19 runs which included two fours in his innings. The captain was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Before going back, Shanto built a magnificent partnership of 55 runs in 84 balls along with Shadman.On the last ball of the same over, Shadman Islam completed his half century in 97 balls with the help of 10 fours.

In the 29th over, Shadman Islam was dismissed after scoring 50 runs on the bowling of right-arm seamer Akash Deep when the team score was 93. (Virat Kohli Mimics Shubman Gill Walking Style In IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

At the score of 94, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side lost two wickets. Both the wickets were taken by Jadeja. After the fall of seven wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease along with experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.

In the 34th over, the Bangladesh side completed their 100-run mark as Mehidy Hasan smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jadeja.At the score of 118, the Bangladesh side lost their eighth wicket. Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mehidy Hasan for nine.

The seamer struck again in the 41st over. Bumrah dismissed Taijul Islam for 0 when the visitors score was 130.The last wicket of the third innings went at the score of 146 as Bumrah dismissed Mushfiqur after scoring 37 runs in his innings. For India three wickets each were snapped by Bumrah, Jadeja, and Ashwin in their respective spells. One wicket was taken by Akash Deep in his spell. (With ANI Inputs)