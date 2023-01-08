WTC rankings: India, Sri Lanka provided huge boost after Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test ends as draw, READ

The third and final Test match between South Africa and Australia ended as a draw in Sydney on Sunday (January 8) but it provided a huge boost for India and Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship rankings. The Proteas' batters finally showed some fight at the SCG and Australia's imposing bowling attack failed to take advantage as the rain-affected match ended without a whimper. It meant Australia must wait until their upcoming series against India away from home to book their place in the World Test Championship final, with the current leaders missing the chance to cement their spot.

While Australia maintain their lead at the top of the standings and look all but certain to play in the final, Pat Cummins' team drops closer to the chasing pack courtesy of the draw in Sydney.

World Test Championship #WTC Points table

Australia ends their home cycle undefeated, in current WTC. They won 8 and drew 2 Test out of 10 Test they played at home.

South Africa have 2 matches remaining in the cycle, they need to win both to make a case for final.#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/jiBzxrMwAL January 8, 2023

Australia did win the series 2-0, but their failure to capitalise on yet another dominant performance with the bat - and Sydney's fickle weather - saw their point-percentage drop to 75.56% following the Test. India's chances of reaching a second consecutive final are boosted as Rohit Sharma's side remains in second place on the standings with a 58.93 point percentage, while Sri Lanka are also in the mix in third with 53.33%.

Just like Australia, South Africa too drop a valuable percentage with the Proteas (48.72%) remaining in fourth and their hopes of reaching the final resting on their upcoming series at home against the West Indies. But South Africa's chances will also be dependent on other teams, with victories in both those Tests against the Caribbean side required and a host of other results going their way the only hope for Dean Elgar's side following a disappointing tour of Australia. (With ANI inputs)