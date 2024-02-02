'Yashasvi Bhava': Sachin Tendulkar Gets The Best Praise Out For Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Heroic Knock Vs England In 2nd Test At Vizag

Yashasvi Jaiswal showed the other batters how to bat in Vizag as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The 22-year-old batter struck a sensational ton in the first innings of the 2nd Test to help India finish well on Day 1. Jaiswal's knock reminded the fans about a certain Virender Sehwag in the way he constructed his innings. He respected the bad balls while he attacked the loose ones. Jaiswal batted with a strike rate mostly in 70s.

The youngster's knock was hailed all over social media but the praise came from none other than Sachin Tendulkar. The batting maestro was so impressed by the performance of Yashasvi that he gave him a 'blessing'. Tendulkar tweeted the photo of the batter celebrating his hundred and wrote: "Yashasvi Bhava'. A loose English translation of this blessing is that the Tendulkar wants Yashasvi to keep shining and growing.

Check out Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal below:

Commencing the second session at 103/2, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer formed a commendable partnership, guiding India further in the match. Despite a sluggish start to the second innings, Jaiswal picked up the pace and confidently attacked England's standout bowler from the first match, Tom Hartley. In the 45th over, Jaiswal struck three consecutive boundaries, accumulating 13 runs.

Jaiswal thrilled the Vizag crowd with his aggressive batting. The opener not only surpassed the three-figure mark but also reached his second Test century with a six.

However, Hartley made a significant breakthrough by dismissing Iyer for 27, ending their impressive 90-run partnership. Iyer fell victim to a deceptive spin delivery, resulting in the ball touching the lower edge of the bat, and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes executed an excellent catch.

After assessing the situation, debutant Rajat Patidar finally unleashed his attacking game, smashing two boundaries off Joe Root.

But he too fell soon. Axar Patel and Kona Srikar Bharat also could not add many runs against their names. At stumps on Day 1, Jaiswal was batting at 179 after having faced 257 balls with 17 boundaries and 5 sixes respectively. R Ashwin scored 5 off 10 balls and will resume India's innings tomorrow with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jaiswal.

Questions will be asked to Shubman after another failure. Social media is already buzz with reactions to Shubman's poor knock. Rohit, Shreyas Iyer too will need a good innings in their next outing after sorry show today.