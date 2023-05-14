Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Soon Play For India, Says Ex-Head Coach Ravi Shastri

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is in form of his life in Indian Premier League 2023. The left-handed batter has scored 575 runs in the season so far from 12 matches and chances are high of him taking the Orange Cap. Jaiswal is just 2 runs short of surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023. Jaiswal has struck one century in the league while he stroked an unbeaten 98 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, a couple of nights ago.

Ravi Shastri says Jaiswal will play for India soon

Jaiswal has impressed former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that Jaiswal has brought the attention of the BCCI selectors on him through a phenomenal season with the bat and his national call-up is just a matter of time now. Sha

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Shastri said, "The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects."

Jaiswal's strike rate plus average has been impressive

You are a special player if you open with Jos Buttler in IPL and steal the limelight from him. Jaiswal has done exactly the same. He has not just scored massive runs this season but has done so at a healthy strike rate. Jaiswal averages 52.27 and has struck at a strike rate of 167.15 this season. His blistering and match-winning 98 not out had brought praise from two star Indian batters. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took to Instagram to praise the knock by Jaiswal. The RR opener even got high praise from the likes of Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, two of IPL and India legends.

