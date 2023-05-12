IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s Top Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal, Calls Rajasthan Royals Opener A ‘Talent’ After Fastest IPL Fifty

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli gave high praise to young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after his blazing innings in IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Jaiswal broke the record of fastest fifty in IPL history, smashing his half-century off only 13 balls.

Kohli couldn’t stay calm while watching the match on TV on Thursday night. In an Instagram Story, Kohli wrote, “Wow, this is some of the best batting I have seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28”.

Check Virat Kohli’s Instagram Story on Yashasvi Jaiswal HERE…

Jaiswal, on his part, said that he tries to learn from legends like Kohli, MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler after his brilliant 98 not out off 47 balls against KKR on Thursday night. “I always try to learn from players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Their inputs help a lot,” Jaiswal said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Kohli has admitted that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries would indeed be an ‘emotional moment’ for him. When Tendulkar ended his career with 49 ODI hundreds, including the final one which was also his 100th international ton, not many thought that anyone would get even close to the ‘Little Master’.

However the 34-year-old Kohli now has 46 hundreds from 274 ODI games and will require three more to emulate his childhood idol and one-time teammate. Kohli, when asked about his thoughts on reaching that milestone, he quickly says, “it will be a very emotional moment for me”.

The conversation also included Kohli talking about his childhood memories of playing cricket with older boys and highlighting the importance of sports. “Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sport is immense,” Kohli said.

Jaiswal is currently the second-highest run-getter in the IPL 2023 with 575 runs in 12 matches with 1 hundred and 4 fifties to his name. He is just one run behind the current Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right but I try my best and. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well. The shot with which I won is what’s most pleasing because I’m learning to play till the end and win it for the team,” Jaiswal said in the post-match press conference.