You can tag me and Kaps also: Ravi Shastri takes cheeky dig at Yuvraj Singh's 1983 World Cup win post

On the occassion of the 37th anniversary of the 1983 World Cup victory on Thursday, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has given former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh the taste of his own medicine by engaging in a playful banter with him on Twitter.

On Thursday, Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated his seniors for lifting India's first-ever World Cup title in 1983 and set the benchmark for the national side to achieve the same in 2011.

"A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team.You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports," the former all-rounder tweeted.

Shastri, who was a part of the historic moment in 1983 member of the 1983 WC winning squad, thanked his junior for the congratulatory message before taking a cheeky dig at him.

"Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also. #therealkapildev," Shastri tweeted.

Yuvraj was quick to take the note of the same as he commented, "Hahahahaha senior ! Your a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether."

However, it all started in April this year when Yuvraj pulled Shastri's leg for not tagging him and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his 2011 World Cup post.

Shastri, who was on air during India's six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final,remembered the MS Dhoni-led side's win at the showpiece event by tagging current skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

"Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli," he had written.

However, the post didn't go down much well with Yuvraj Singh, who bagged Player of the Series award for his stellar performance with both bat and ball during the 2011 showpiece event.

Yuvraj had then taken a cheeky dig at Shastri for not mentioning the names of him and 'Man of the Match' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On a related note, Kapil Dev-led India defeated defending champions West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's to lift their maiden ICC World Cup trophy in 1983.