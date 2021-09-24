Yuvraj Singh shows off his Rolls Royce, Kevin Pietersen says THIS to ‘pie-chucker’

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has been keeping himself busy on social media these days. The Punjab southpaw has been posting plenty of hilarious videos on his Instagram page which his kept his fans engaged and happy.

On Thursday (September 23), Yuvraj posted yet another video and a few images of himself sitting on the bonnet of a super-expensive Rolls Royce car. The post prompted people to share various comments and prominent among those was former England captain Kevin Pietersen. His funny comment on Yuvraj’s post had fans in splits.

“Loving the sunset with,” Yuvraj Singh wrote as the post’s caption. The video and the images show him sitting on the bonnet of a Rolls-Royce car.

The post already has close to 5 lakh ‘likes’ including from Australian legend Shane Warne. It has also accumulated tons of comments, including one from Kevin Pietersen.

“Who sits on the bonnet of a RR?!” Pietersen wrote while reacting. He also shared a laughing out loud emoticon.

Check Yuvraj Singh's Instagram post here...

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab paceman Siddharth Kaul also reacted to the post. “Yuvi Paji,” he wrote along with a fire emoticon. A few others too shared the same emoji while reacting.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2019. He turned out in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20s over his long career.

Yuvraj Singh created history on September 19, 2007 by becoming only the second batsman in the history of international cricket to smash 6 sixes in an over. He achieved the feat against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman avenged a sledge from England’s Andrew Flintoff by smashing 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

Fourteen years later, on the anniversary of that special feat, Yuvraj decided to refresh the special memories as he re-enacted the whole act with he himself playing several roles (non-striker MS Dhoni, Flintoff, Broad, England captain Paul Collingwood) and that too on a terrace.