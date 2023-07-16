'Koi Phone Call Nahi Aaya': Yuzvendra Chahal ‘ANGRY’ At RCB Management For ‘No Proper Communication’ Before Dropping Him

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets in Indian Premier League. He also has picked the most T20I wickets for India. When Chahal retires, he is probably going to be called one of the spin-bowling legends from the country. Chahal is a happy-go-lucky sort of a character who had become successful with lot of hard-work. The stats shared above reflect his cricketing achievements and these are just few of them. Besides his cricketing brilliance, Chahal is also the most funniest and nicest cricketer going around in mnot just Indian cricket but world cricket. However, this little man too gets angry at times.

Ahead of IPL 2022, when all eight teams in the competition had to retain some players and release others, Chahal was dropped from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This was a shocking decision for many cricket pundits and fans alike. Chahal had won many matches for RCB, and performed at the home ground M Chinnswamy stadium, which is like a hell for leggies due to its short boundaries. Not getting retained did not make Chahal as much angry as not getting any word from te RCB management did.



In a new interview, Chahal has blasted the RCB management for not speaking with him before they decided to let him go. "I played around 140 matches for RCB, but I received no proper communication from them. They promised me that they'll go all out for me. I got very angry after that, I played for them for 8 years. Chinnaswamy Stadium is my favourite,” Chahal wa quoted as saying in The Ranveer Allahbadia show.

It has been more than one years now since the retentions and this is the first time that Chahal has spoken up on his conflict with the RCB publicly. Chahal's statement clearly show his frustration over franchise's lack of communication with him despite his years of service to them. Chahal later moved to Rajasthan Royals. In his first season for Royals in IPL 2022, he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets, also winning the Orange Cap that year. Chahal is India's big World Cup hopeful and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the big-ticket event in India.