Jasprit Bumrah To Return To India Squad Even Before Asia Cup 2023, In THIS Series

India’s ace pacer across all formats of the game, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to return to the India squad earlier than expected. Bumrah, who underwent a surgery for his troubling back, was expected to make his international comeback in Asia Cup which will be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in August-September. However, looking at his progress at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the star pacer could play international cricket even before Asia Cup. As per a report in Indian Express, Bumrah is making fast progress and may get picked for the India squad that will play T20I series vs Ireland.

Asia Cup will be held from August 31 to September 17. But all eyes of the India fans are going to be the India vs Ireland T20 series which will take place from August 18 to August 23. Bumrah is likely to feature in India’s second-string side which will play the 3 T20Is against Ireland. This series will be seen as a fitness test for Bumrah.



Bumrah is bowling 8 to 10 overs per day

As per the report, Bumrah has successfully completed his rehabilitation program at NCA and has also started bowling. Bumrah is bowling 8 to 10 overs per day without any discomfort in his body, which is a good sign. NCA head VVS Laxman is keeping a close eye on him as the pacer looks to make a comeback after a year-long layoff from cricket due to the back issue. The report also said that Bumrah is likely to feature in some warm-up games at the NCA to check his match fitness. If the Ireland series and Asia Cup go well where Bumrah is comfortable bowling at his best speed, his selection for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be no brainer.

Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna all showing good signs

Another good news for India is that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has also resumed batting in the nets at the NCA. Iyer had posted video of undergoing a nets session after a long time on Instagram. Pacer Prasidh Krishna is also on the path to full-fitness.

Krishna had undergone a surgery for lumbar stress fracture and missed IPL 2023 and many international assignments for India. Like Bumrah, Krishna has also started to bowl at the nets in NCA. However, unlike Bumrah, his participation in the Ireland series is still not a surety. Krishna should make a comeback by Asia Cup 2023.