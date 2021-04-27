हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

ZEE Poll: 57% people believe RCB will not feel the loss of Australia cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson in IPL 2021 game vs DC

Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (April 26) joined Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye in deciding to end their stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Although the pair of them backed out due to ‘personal reasons’ it is believed that most of the Australian cricketers are looking to fly back early due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Meanwhile, a maximum number of fans believe that Virat Kohli’s RCB will not miss the presence of the Australian duo in the IPL 2021 game against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 27).

AS per the poll conducted by ZEE News on Twitter, 57.8% of fans believed that RCB wouldn't feel the loss of Zampa and Richardson, while the remaining fans were of the opinion that their departure will make much difference.

Meanwhile, the two Aussies, who decided to leave the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will return home via Doha like their Aussie teammate Andrew Tye did a couple of days back.

The Australian government suspended all flights from India in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that is currently hosting the IPL.

"Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday)," confirmed an official to IANS.

Their departure could also open up an avenue for the other Aussie cricketers seeking to return home.

While the Australian government has refused to bring them back since it was the players' private trip and not part of the Australian cricket team tour, Mumbai Indians' Aussie batsman Chris Lynn has asked Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight since the cricket board takes 10 percent of the money earned by the players from the IPL.

Cricket Australia has, however, not committed itself to anything except for promising to liaise with the government and keeping in touch with the players.

