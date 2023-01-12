Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ZIm vs IRE 1st T20I match online and on TV?

Hosts Zimbabwe will take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series beginning in Harare on Thursday (January 12) with the first encounter. Zimbabwe and Ireland will call on fresh faces for their six white-ball matches that will end with three ODIs that could decide qualification for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The teams played in the format at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, when Sikandar Raza blasted 82 from 48 balls to lead Zimbabwe to a competitive 174/7. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava then claimed two wickets each in the opening four overs to leave Ireland reeling at 22/4 before a middle order recovery that took them to a respectable 143/9.

But Zimbabwe will be without their talisman Raza and speedster Muzarabani this time, while former England batter Gary Ballance is set to play for the country of his birth for the first time. Ireland could use the three T20Is to blood some fresh talent including Mark Adair’s brother Ross, with the experienced Paul Stirling, Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker set to join the squad for the critical ODIs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match:

When will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match will start on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I will be hosted in Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match will begin at 4.30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 4 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: T Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

Ireland: Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, G Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine