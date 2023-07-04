trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630380
Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM Vs SCO LIVE In India

Zimbabwe will take on Scotland in their third Super Six match of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Zimbabwe can clinch the second and final berth for the ODI World Cup 2023 with a win over Scotland in their third and final Super Sixes match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. A win over the Scots will take hosts Zimbabwe to 8 points, same as Sri Lanka – who became the first team to qualify for the World Cup 2023 last week.

However, Zimbabweans can still qualify even if they lose Tuesday’s match. But their qualification will then depend on the final Super Six match between Scotland and Netherlands. A win for the Scots on Tuesday will take them to 6 points – level with Zimbabwe.

Richie Berrington’s side can pip Zimbabwe for the final qualification berth by winning their last two Super Six matches against Zimbabwe and Netherlands. The Dutch also have a small change of qualifying, if Scotland beat Zimbabwe today and Netherlands can defeat Scotland with a big enough margin to qualify on basis of a superior run-rate.

Zimbabwe have won one match against Oman by 14 runs in the Super Sixes and lost their second match by nine wickets to Sri Lanka. Scotland, on the other hand, stunned West Indies by seven wickets in their only Super Six match so far.

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26…

When is Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

Where is Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 going to take place?

The Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 start?

The Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 in India?

The Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Zimbabwe Vs Scotland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 26 Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brad Evans, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, W Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington (C), Brandon McMullen, Chris McBride, Michael Leask, Colin Greaves, Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, CB Sole, Mark Watt, A Evans

