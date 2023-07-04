LIVE Updates | ZIM vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Livestreaming Details

Hosts Zimbabwe will look to become the second team after Sri Lanka to seal their qualification berth in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year with a win over Scotland in the CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Craig Ervine's side are currently on six points with a win and a loss in the Super Sixes stage so far.

Zimbabweans opened their Super Sixes campaign with a 14-run win over Oman but were hammered by Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their last match. But a win over Scotland in their final Super Sixes team will take them to unassailable 8 points on the Points Table.

Scotland, on the other hand, stunned West Indies in their first Super Sixes match by seven wickets to end their qualification hopes. A win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday will take them to 6 points and keep their chances of qualifying alive as they have another game in hand against Netherlands later this week.



