CRPF Recruitment 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Headmistress, Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, check eligibility and other details

Interested candidates can apply on the official site of CRPF- crpf.gov.in. 

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Headmistress, Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, check eligibility and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for Teacher posts in Montessori school. 

Interested candidates can apply on the official site of CRPF- crpf.gov.in. The application process will be open till 4 pm on June 19, 2021. 

CRPF is recruiting to fill the posts of Headmistress, teachers, and Ayah. 

Age limit:

 For Headmistress, the age limit is from 30 to 40 years, for Teachers post it is 21 to 40 years and for Ayah post the limit is 18- 30 years.

Vacancies: 

Post                  Number of vacancies 

Headmistress     1 post 

Teachers            4 posts 

Ayah                  4 posts 

How to apply: 

Candidates are required to send the application form along with other details to the official email ID on genda@crpf.gov.in

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected through their educational qualifications by the organization.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official CRPF site. 

