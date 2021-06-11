CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Headmistress, Teacher posts on crpf.gov.in, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for Teacher posts in Montessori school.

Interested candidates can apply on the official site of CRPF- crpf.gov.in. The application process will be open till 4 pm on June 19, 2021.

CRPF is recruiting to fill the posts of Headmistress, teachers, and Ayah.

Age limit:

For Headmistress, the age limit is from 30 to 40 years, for Teachers post it is 21 to 40 years and for Ayah post the limit is 18- 30 years.

Vacancies:

Post Number of vacancies

Headmistress 1 post

Teachers 4 posts

Ayah 4 posts

How to apply:

Candidates are required to send the application form along with other details to the official email ID on genda@crpf.gov.in.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected through their educational qualifications by the organization.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official CRPF site.

Live TV