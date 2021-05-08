हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021

CRPF GDMO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for 54 posts, check how to apply at crpf.gov.in and other details

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the posts of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO).

Representational Image

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the posts of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO).

The recruitment drive will fill 54 GDMO posts in Pune, Hyderabad, and other locations across the nation. Interested candidates can apply at the official site of CRPF - crpf.gov.in

The Walk-in-interview round has been scheduled for May 13, 2021, which will be conducted across all locations at 9 am.

Documents required for Walk-in-interview: 

The aspirants should carry original as well as photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.)

The interview will be followed by Medical Examination.

Check out the vacancy details below: 

Location        Number of posts

Pune                2 posts

Hyderabad      2 posts 

J&K zone       18 posts

NE zone         6 posts

Central zone   19 posts 

Southern zone  7 posts 

Eligibility criteria: 

Candidates should have completed their MBBS degree as well as an internship. 

Age limit: 

The candidate should be below 70 years of age. 

Meanwhile, the appointment will be on a contract basis while the period of appointment will be for one year. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of CRPF for further updates. 

