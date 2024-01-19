Vastu Shastra emphasises aligning with the five elements - Water, Fire, Space, Air, and Earth, representing cosmic energies. "Harmony among these elements is crucial for overall well-being, especially in attracting wealth. Following certain Vastu tips can enhance financial stability and abundance in your home. Simple practices like maintaining a positive flow and syncing with cosmic energies contribute to achieving prosperity," says Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Vastu Tips To Get Rich

Incorporating these easy-to-follow guidelines can help you create an environment that supports financial well-being and attracts positive energies into your life, advises Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

1. Kuber Yantra For Prosperity

Place a Kuber Yantra in your home's northeast corner, ruled by Lord Kuber. Remove negative elements like toilets and heavy furniture from this area to maintain positive energy flow.

2. Declutter For Positive Vibes

Embrace minimalism to keep your home organised and attract positive vibes. A clutter-free space promotes financial, emotional, and overall well-being.

3. Locker In Southwest For Stability

Ensure financial stability by placing lockers in the southwest corner, representing the earth element. Avoid heavy money outflows by not allowing lockers to open towards the west or south.

4. Welcoming Entrance Doors

Maintain a welcoming main entrance. Ensure correct locks, and no cracks, and add elements like name plates, plants, and wind chimes for positive cosmic energies and financial well-being.

5. Aquariums In Northeast

Place water features like aquariums in the northeast for increased money influx. Regularly maintain water cleanliness and flow to avoid barriers to financial success.

6. Avoid Southeast/Northeast Water Tanks

Prevent financial pressure and health issues by never placing water tanks in the southeast or northeast corners. Consult a Vastu expert for personalised guidance and removal of doshas.

7. Prompt Water Leakage Fix

Resolve water leakages promptly to avoid significant financial losses and outflows. Small leaks, if ignored, can lead to substantial monetary issues.

8. North Vastu Zone In Blue

Paint the north Vastu zone blue for improved concentration and opportunities. Keep this area clean and free from appliances like washing machines and dustbins for enhanced financial prospects.

9. Kitchen Placement And Colours

Construct the kitchen in the southeast or south of the southeast corner. Use lighter shades of orange, red, and pink. Arrange items to face the southeast for optimal alignment with the fire element.

10. Wealth-Attracting Plants

Brighten your home with plants like money plants, bamboo, and rubber plants, known to attract wealth. Follow Vastu guidelines for their placement and direction to harness their positive energy.