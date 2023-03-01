30 Unique Names For Baby Boys And Girls Starting With Letter A - Pick A Rare Name From The List

Selecting a name for a baby boy or girl is a significant first step in decision-making in the life of parents. In India, at times other elders like grandparents also select a baby's name. Whoever chooses the name, it's important to select one that will embody the emotions that you want your child to be associated with. Often parents choose a name because they love the sound of it, or love the meaning, and often, both. A name becomes a part of a person's identity, so it becomes important to choose the baby's name with care. If you have zeroed in on the alphabet A as the first letter of your child's name, here are 30 options - 15 for baby boys and 15 for baby girls - that you can choose from.

15 Names Of Baby Girls And Their meanings

1. Aadhavi: Earth

2. Aashvi: Blessed and victorious; One of the many names of Goddess Saraswati

3. Amara: Everlasting; Grace; Immortal; To love

4. Aabha: Glow

5. Aahana: First rays of the sun

6. Aarini: Adveterous

7. Aishani: A name for Goddess Durga

8. Anagha: Sinless

9. Arina: Holy one, Peace

10. Avasa: Independent

11. Ayona: Eternal life, Eternal blossom

12. Ayushi: One with long life

13. Avanija: A name for Goddess Parvati; One born out of the earth

14. Avika: Bright as the sun; one with a charismatic personality

15. Aslesha: Star; A Constellation of Stars; Embrace

15 Names Of Baby Boys And Their meanings

1. Aabhas: Sense or Feelings

2. Aadi: One who is first; Most important

3. Aadijay: The first victory

4. Aagney: One who is born from fire, Son of the Fire God

5. Aakanksh: Desire

6. Aaron: Light bringer, Enlightened, Lofty, Powerful mountain

7. Aatish: A Dynamic person, one who is progressive or explosive

8. Abhinay: One who expresses

9. Abhiraj: Fearless King

10. Abhirath: Great charioteer, handsome

11. Abhivira: A commander, one who's surrounded by heroes

12. Abhra: Cloud

13. Adil: Just; Sincere

14. Advik: Unique, one who has no equivalent

15. Agastya: One with immense strength, one who can move mountains; a sage's name