30 Unique Names For Baby Boys And Girls Starting With Letter A - Pick A Rare Name From The List
Rare baby names staring with A: If you want to pick a name for your baby boy or girl starting with the letter A, check out our list of 30 great options.
- Selecting a name for your child is a precious duty for parents
- There are many unique names for babies starting with alphabet A
- Choose a name that embodies the personalities you most want to see in your child
Trending Photos
Selecting a name for a baby boy or girl is a significant first step in decision-making in the life of parents. In India, at times other elders like grandparents also select a baby's name. Whoever chooses the name, it's important to select one that will embody the emotions that you want your child to be associated with. Often parents choose a name because they love the sound of it, or love the meaning, and often, both. A name becomes a part of a person's identity, so it becomes important to choose the baby's name with care. If you have zeroed in on the alphabet A as the first letter of your child's name, here are 30 options - 15 for baby boys and 15 for baby girls - that you can choose from.
15 Names Of Baby Girls And Their meanings
1. Aadhavi: Earth
2. Aashvi: Blessed and victorious; One of the many names of Goddess Saraswati
3. Amara: Everlasting; Grace; Immortal; To love
4. Aabha: Glow
5. Aahana: First rays of the sun
6. Aarini: Adveterous
7. Aishani: A name for Goddess Durga
8. Anagha: Sinless
9. Arina: Holy one, Peace
10. Avasa: Independent
11. Ayona: Eternal life, Eternal blossom
12. Ayushi: One with long life
13. Avanija: A name for Goddess Parvati; One born out of the earth
14. Avika: Bright as the sun; one with a charismatic personality
15. Aslesha: Star; A Constellation of Stars; Embrace
Also read: Health Benefits Of Walking 10,000 Steps A Day: Facts Vs Myth - What Experts Say
15 Names Of Baby Boys And Their meanings
1. Aabhas: Sense or Feelings
2. Aadi: One who is first; Most important
3. Aadijay: The first victory
4. Aagney: One who is born from fire, Son of the Fire God
5. Aakanksh: Desire
6. Aaron: Light bringer, Enlightened, Lofty, Powerful mountain
7. Aatish: A Dynamic person, one who is progressive or explosive
8. Abhinay: One who expresses
9. Abhiraj: Fearless King
10. Abhirath: Great charioteer, handsome
11. Abhivira: A commander, one who's surrounded by heroes
12. Abhra: Cloud
13. Adil: Just; Sincere
14. Advik: Unique, one who has no equivalent
15. Agastya: One with immense strength, one who can move mountains; a sage's name
Live Tv
More Stories