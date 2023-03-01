Health Benefits Of Walking 10,000 Steps A Day: Facts Vs Myth - What Experts Say

Time and again and repeated studies have highlighted the importance of physical activities when it comes to dealing with a wide variety of health problems. As per a popular belief, walking 10,000 steps a day is supposed to be the "magic cure" for many health ailments, while some insist that it's the minimum number of steps one should walk in a day. So what's the truth behind these claims? Dr Rajiva Gupta, Consultant - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares with Zee News Digital his thoughts on this.

Is It Necessary To Walk More Than 10,000 Steps A Day?

The idea of 10,000 steps a day originated from an advertisement campaign of a Japanese Company for their step meter in 1965. So this idea originated from a marketing perspective rather than a specific health objective. Dr Rajiva Gupta shares, "However, it ignores a fundamental truth of physical activity - ‘something is better than nothing'. Most people will take somewhere between 5000 and 7500 steps a day even if they lead largely sedentary lives. If you add 30 minutes of walking to your daily routine, that will account for an extra 3000-4000 steps and bring you close to that 10,000-step threshold." He adds, "But walking fewer steps still has a benefit. In a study in 2010, those who averaged 7000-10,000 steps per day did just as well as those who walked more than 10,000 steps."

What’s The Minimum Number Of Steps One Should Walk In A Day?

The lower limit i.e 7000 steps a day is probably the minimum, shares Dr Gupta. He says that while walking 10,000 steps a day is a beneficial goal, even lower levels of physical activity have benefits. The trick is not so much to aim for some theoretical ideal but to improve upon your current baseline, the doctor advises.

Health Benefits Of Walking

Dr Gupta shares regular walking has several benefits:

Reduction of the risks of heart disease

Obesity

Diabetes and blood sugar control

High blood pressure

Depression

Dos And Don’ts Of Walking

Dos:

Use comfortable footwear and follow the right technique for walking; it is important to prevent aches and pains, injuries, and fatigue

Look up, shoulders braced backward, tummy tucked in, arms swing from shoulders not too high, and steps from heel to toe

Dont’s:

Look down, slouch, or take very long strides.

Who Should Avoid Walking?

Walking is a safe activity if done without risking injury or aggravation of medical conditions like joint problems, or cardiac or lung conditions, shares Dr Gupta.